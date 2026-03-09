Lafayette mural honors musician Brother Dege, ‘Django Unchained’ artist remembered

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Family, friends and members of Lafayette’s arts community gathered Sunday to honor the life and legacy of local musician and artist Brother Dege.

A new mural unveiled on Garfield Street celebrates the creative impact of the Lafayette native, whose work in music, writing and storytelling left a lasting mark on the region’s cultural scene.

Brother Dege, whose real name was Dege Legg, died two years ago at his home in Lafayette.

The musician gained national recognition for his song Too Old to Die Young, which was featured by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in the 2012 film Django Unchained.

Friends say the mural is a way to keep his legacy alive in the community he called home.

“We thought we’d remember him and honor him by doing this mural and keep him relevant, throw logs on the fire, keep his spirit and keep his music alive,” said Troy Primeaux, one of Legg’s close friends and band mate.

Artist Miguel Lasala said Legg inspired many people through both his music and his approach to creativity.

“He would inspire everyone,” Lasala said. “He was fearless in the way that he did his own work, and he inspired other people that way. That’s the most meaningful thing about him, and doing this was important.”

Primeaux described Legg as someone who connected easily with people.

“Dege empathized with all humans. He never met a stranger,” Primeaux said. “He was just a sweetheart — a good guy.”

In addition to his music career, Legg was also an author. He published the book Cablog: Diary of a Cabdriver, which chronicles his unusual experiences working the night shift as a cab driver.

The mural now stands on Garfield Street near the home where the Lafayette artist once lived.

Supporters say the artwork will serve as a lasting tribute to Brother Dege’s creativity and the influence he had on Lafayette’s music and arts community.

