Lafayette mother says daily bike ride turned violent

LAFAYETTE, La. — A routine afternoon bike ride for a father and son turned into a frightening encounter on Monday, leaving a Lafayette family shaken just days before the holidays.

The incident happened near Maryview Farm Road and Moss Street. Brooke Rochelle says she arrived to pick up her son after his father and her son Korbyn spent time riding bikes in the area.

“My husband and my son were on the way back from the park on the bikes," she said. "My little boy didn’t want to walk home anymore, so my husband called and said, ‘Hey, can you come get Korbyn?’”

While they were on the phone, Rochelle says her husband noticed a vehicle approaching too quickly.

“My husband yelled, ‘Can you slow down?’ So I guess that's when everything started. The girl stopped, and I could hear her yelling,” she tells KATC.

Rochelle arrived on the scene, words were exchanged, and the situation escalated.

“She grabbed me by my hair. I was finally able to get in the car, and I was trying to leave, but she started chasing me through neighborhood after neighborhood in her car.”

She said that after being followed by the first vehicle for several minutes, a second vehicle with a male suspect arrived and blocked her in a driveway, preventing her from driving away. Rochelle said the second mlae suspect allegedly pulled out a gun in front of her and her child.

“He got out with his gun and said, ‘Get out of the car.’ So I got out, and as soon as I stepped out, she was right there behind me and started beating me. And I just heard my little boy crying," she said.

According to Lafayette Police, upon arrival, officers immediately worked to ensure the safety of all involved parties. After separating and interviewing the individuals, it was determined that the primary aggressor was Caitlyn Despanie. She was subsequently arrested and charged with simple battery.

A second individual, Danieul Francis, was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Both individuals were taken into custody and released at the scene on misdemeanor summonses. According to LPD, a misdemeanor summons constitutes a formal arrest; the key difference is that the individual is not transported to and booked into the jail facility.

“I just don’t feel like they should’ve walked away with just a summons and a ticket, because my son doesn’t even want to ride his bike anymore. It traumatized my kid,” Rochelle said.

Although she is grateful her family is safe, Rochelle says she wants others to hear her story.

“I did press charges on them, and I did get restraining orders. But I just want to see justice. I want them to know what they did was wrong. I am very hurt for my kid.”

KATC attempted to reach the two suspects named in the police report but did not hear back.

Police say they are still seeking anyone, including residents or businesses along Moss Street or Maryview Farm Road, who may have video or information to assist in the ongoing investigation.

