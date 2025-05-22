Lafayette Middle celebrates with “The Loudest Roar” ahead of final day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Students, teachers, and alumni gathered at Lafayette Middle School today for one final celebration before the school officially closes its doors on Friday.

The event, called “The Loudest Roar,” was a high-energy sendoff filled with cheers, music, and memories — a way for the school community to honor the legacy of a campus that’s been part of Lafayette for nearly 100 years.

Students say the mood was joyful, despite the bittersweet reason behind the event.

"My heart is definitely full. Lots of tears, but also lots of hugs and celebrating all the moments we've had together and that we've had this past week," said Principal Tia Trahan.

The school, which opened in 1926 and was later designated a National Historic Place, will be repurposed as an elementary school following a 2024 decision by the Lafayette Parish School Board. Current students will be rezoned to other campuses in the district.

As the bell rings one last time tomorrow, many say they’ll carry the spirit of Lafayette Middle with them — proud of its past, and ready for what comes next.