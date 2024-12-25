Lafayette Memorial Park hosts candlelight service to honor loved ones

LAFAYETTE, KATC — The Lafayette Memorial Park on Pinhook Road hosted its annual candlelight service and live nativity at the Peace Chapel Mausoleum, inviting families to come together in celebration of the holiday season while honoring those who have passed away.

As the service took place this evening, the scene was filled with the glow of candlelight and the sounds of children dressed as biblical figures, reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas. The event, which brings together members of the community, is a heartfelt tradition for many local families.

“This is a special time of year where we come to pray and remember our loved ones, as well as celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Danny Delhomme, owner of Lafayette Memorial Park. “Most of the families here have loved ones buried at the memorial, including myself, and this event offers a chance to reflect on their lives and share in a moment of remembrance.”

One of the most meaningful traditions of the service is the opportunity for attendees to place ornaments on a Christmas tree in memory of their deceased loved ones. The simple yet poignant act of decorating the tree provides a touching way for families to feel connected to those who are no longer with them.

Karla Caperton, who has attended the event for the past three years, says the service brings her comfort as she remembers her late husband, who passed away on Christmas Day.

“It does make me feel good. I come every year,” Caperton said. “Last year, I came by myself, and the year before, I came with friends. It’s very nice to have support, especially during the holidays.”

The candlelight service is just one of many ways Lafayette Memorial Park offers solace to families during the holiday season, providing a peaceful space for reflection and shared memories.

For Delhomme, the annual event is a meaningful part of his own family tradition, and he looks forward to it each year as a way to honor both faith and loved ones.

“It’s a time for prayer, for remembering those who have passed, and for celebrating the joy of Christmas with family and friends,” Delhomme added.

As the evening continued, the flickering candlelight and the sounds of the nativity scene reminded all those in attendance that the holiday season is not just about celebration, but also about remembering and cherishing the memories of those who are no longer with us.