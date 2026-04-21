Lafayette mayor-president vetoes downtown development plan after council approval

LAFAYETTE, La. — A million-dollar downtown redevelopment proposal has ignited a debate over oversight and infrastructure responsibility between Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet recently vetoed a plan that would have split project costs between LCG and the DDA, saying the move threatened to blur lines of authority and taxpayer accountability.

"It's not there to be a layer of government, and it's not there really to take over government assets," Boulet said. "It's much more trying to keep appropriate authority where it is intended, where the taxpayers put it, where everybody understands it is.”

The downtown plan passed the City Council by a 4-1 margin, after nearly two dozen citizens voiced support through emails. However, the mayor-president cited concerns about the DDA's expertise and capacity to manage critical infrastructure responsibilities without assuming related liabilities.

“They also want to take over the infrastructure and be responsible for the infrastructure, but not the liability... They do not have the expertise or the capacity actually to really put that in place and to operate that,” Boulet said.

DDA CEO Kevin Blanchard responded, emphasizing that the authority’s goal was to supplement — not supplant — city work downtown. “We are effectively trying to supplement the work that the city does downtown -- not replace, supplement,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard, who has voiced concerns over aging and dilapidated infrastructure, argued that a lack of coordinated planning will prevent further redevelopment. “I'm not saying I'm in charge of the infrastructure downtown, never have -- but if we don't have a plan for how we're going to get ahead of these infrastructure issues downtown, that's ultimately going to make my job impossible because I'm not going to be able to develop downtown and get these properties into a position to develop without better infrastructure,” he said.

Amid an ongoing legal dispute between LCG and the DDA, Blanchard said he hopes to have a direct conversation with Boulet to find common ground and reach a compromise.

The future of the project remains uncertain as both sides continue to negotiate the balance of authority, accountability, and vision for downtown Lafayette’s revitalization.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

