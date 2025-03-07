Lafayette Mayor-President to deliver State of the Parish address

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet will hold her first-ever State of the Parish address next week at a business luncheon scheduled for March 12th at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Boulet said the event will provide an opportunity for local residents to hear about the progress being made on current projects and what will be prioritized in the future. She plans to highlight ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure, strengthen public safety, and improve the quality of life in Lafayette.

"Lafayette is a very exciting place to be right now. There's so much going on — so many great things happening," Boulet said. "We’re seeing revitalization not just with city projects, but also with things like the Cathedral and the renovated Judice Inn. Moncus Park is fairly new, and it has activated a part of us in a new way. We want to build on that and take it to the next level. We'll be discussing all of that and more at the State of the Parish. It's going to be an exciting event with some special surprise guests. I’m really looking forward to it."

The luncheon will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the event is open to the public. Tickets are available for purchase, at lafayettela.gov/stateoftheparish.

Event Details: