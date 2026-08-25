Lafayette Mayor-President releases statement regarding SpaceX

SpaceX announced Tuesday it will invest $100 billion to build its largest launch facility in Vermilion Parish, a spaceport designed to support thousands of launches annually and unlock spaceflight on an unprecedented scale, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Read our story on its announcement here.
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet released the following statement on the announcement:
Today’s announcement is an exciting win for Vermilion Parish. Congratulations to Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois for their leadership in securing this significant investment for Louisiana. Attracting a company like SpaceX sends a powerful message about Louisiana’s ability to compete for transformational projects and the industries that are shaping our future.
We are especially excited for our neighbors in Vermilion Parish. With its available land, access to the Gulf and waterways, strong energy and industrial base, and a workforce accustomed to supporting complex, global industries, Vermilion Parish offers tremendous assets for an investment of this magnitude. This is an exciting opportunity for Vermilion Parish and a major win for the entire Acadiana region.
We are happy to welcome SpaceX as our new neighbors in Acadiana and look forward to the opportunities this investment can create across our region. Economic development does not stop at parish lines. New investment in one part of Acadiana strengthens our workforce, creates opportunities for local businesses and contributes to the economic momentum of our entire region.
Lafayette stands ready to be a strong regional partner. With LFT Fiber and our advanced fiber infrastructure, UL Lafayette’s R1 research capabilities, Lafayette Regional Airport, a highly skilled workforce, strong utility infrastructure, and a growing technology and innovation sector, Lafayette has assets that can complement and support this investment and future growth throughout Acadiana.
When Vermilion Parish wins, Acadiana wins. We are proud to welcome our new neighbors at SpaceX and excited about what this investment means for the future of our region and Louisiana.
Monique B. Boulet Lafayette Mayor-President