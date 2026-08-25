The worst kept secret in Louisiana: SpaceX announcement finally happened

Ending months of speculation, SpaceX's plans for Vermilion Parish were finally announced Tuesday morning, in what Gov. Jeff Landry described as a "transformational moment."

Elon Musk, owner of the company, said it will be named "Starbase Louisiana."

During an Abbeville press conference that included Vermilion Parish schoolchildren singing and leading the pledge, as well as a slick, produced documentary-style ad, it was announced that the aerospace company has plans to build a space port there.

The subjects in the video talked about jobs for people in Louisiana - including statements about what kind of jobs.

One subject said that 70 percent of the employees at the Rio Grand port are locals, and another said that most of the jobs are technical jobs, like welders. One subject said she was glad that the space port would be next to a wildlife refuge.

Much of the video featured chats between Musk and Landry, who said he can't wait to serve Musk "the first pot of gumbo."

After the video, Landry came out and asked the room, which was packed with elected officials and guests, "Well, Vermilion Parish, what do you think?"

The governor touted the project as a way for Louisiana to finally benefit from industry, breaking from its history, and a way to protect the state's coast. This project will put Louisiana's work ethic on the world stage, he said. He said that culture of hard work and humility is "also the culture of SpaceX," he said.

Here's the video of the press conference:

Here's a fact sheet provided by the state:

Here's the complete press release from the state Department of Economic Development:

SpaceX Launches New Era of Commercial Spaceflight with $100 Billion Louisiana Campus

New spaceport will become the largest in the world, capable of supporting thousands of launches annually

PECAN ISLAND, La. – SpaceX has announced it will invest $100 billion to build its largest launch facility in Vermilion Parish, a spaceport designed to support thousands of launches annually and unlock spaceflight on an unprecedented scale. The historic project will establish Louisiana as a global hub for next-generation aerospace, with the capacity and infrastructure needed to dramatically increase launch frequency and expand access to space.

The company is expected to create 3,000 direct new jobs over the next 10 years, paying an average annual salary of $92,600, 192% above the Vermilion Parish average wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will generate more than 8,100 indirect new jobs for more than 11,100 new job opportunities in Acadiana.

“Today is a pivotal moment for Louisiana. This announcement pushes our state beyond $250 billion in new investment and puts us at the center of the next great frontier. We have the people and talent to build what the world once thought impossible, creating jobs on land, across the Gulf and through space. Our job creation knows no bounds. This is America First. This is Louisiana First. I want to thank Elon Musk and the entire SpaceX team for choosing Louisiana.”

Governor Jeff Landry

From Louisiana to the Moon, Mars and Beyond

Founded in 2002, SpaceX develops reusable launch systems, satellite communications and human spaceflight technologies designed to expand access to space. Today, the company operates the Falcon rocket and Dragon spacecraft fleets, runs the global Starlink satellite network, operates a frontier-level AI model with Grok, builds and operates massive compute infrastructure, is building the largest chip manufacturing facility on the planet, and is developing Starship, its next-generation fully reusable launch system. Over the coming years, SpaceX aims to make Starship operational at scale, transforming how humanity accesses space and supporting national priorities like building a base on the Moon and the eventual human exploration and settlement of Mars.

Vermilion Parish will become the company’s fourth and largest launch site, playing a key role in ramping up Starship missions. At full buildout, the site is expected to include five launch complexes, each with two launch pads and a propellant farm. The development will also include a propellant production facility, power generation, vehicle processing and residential housing for employees and their families.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with the first launch targeted to be as soon as 2029.

“We’re preparing to build a spaceport that, until now, has only existed in science fiction. SpaceX was founded to bring about a future where humans are out exploring amongst the stars, which will only be possible when we make going to space as routine as flying on an airplane. Starbase, Louisiana will unlock that future. Thank you Governor Landry and the people of Louisiana for joining us on this journey, and for their help in the years ahead as we work together to build one of the most inspirational places on the planet.”

SpaceX Founder & CEO Elon Musk

Another Global Vote of Confidence

SpaceX’s commitment adds to a historic run of global investment in Louisiana, with companies increasingly choosing the state for some of their largest, most advanced and strategically important projects. For this project, Louisiana offered a combination of advantages difficult to replicate elsewhere: abundant natural gas to provide the power and fuel needed for operations, expansive acreage to support future growth and a Gulf Coast location that enables launch to a wide range of trajectories. Together these elements will facilitate missions to Earth orbit for building orbital data centers and expanding internet connectivity for millions around the world along with flights to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

This project puts Louisiana at the epicenter of the growing private aerospace industry. By bringing one of the world’s most ambitious commercial spaceflight operations to the state, Louisiana is at the intersection of aerospace, advanced manufacturing and innovation—building on generations of industrial expertise while establishing a new position of leadership in an industry with national and global significance.

“SpaceX’s historic commitment to Louisiana is an undisputable signal to the world that we are executing at the highest level and leading in the next generation of industry. Louisiana’s coast helps power America’s economy through the oil and gas industry. While opportunities in that industry have changed over time, the talent, ingenuity and work ethic that built it remain. SpaceX will tap into that same foundation of skilled workers and businesses, creating new career paths and economic activity in an entirely new sector while building on generations of industrial expertise.”

LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois

A New Chapter for Louisiana’s Working Coast

Through the state’s sale of the former Exxon property to the company, the land will return to commerce as the home of one of the world’s most advanced projects, creating a new economic future from an asset that helped build the region’s industrial past.

“We are very excited to be in this position to receive one of the best opportunities of a lifetime which will bring not only a variety of jobs to our Parish but will offer opportunities to our grandchildren allowing them to stay home for employment. A huge thank you goes out to the team that followed this through, especially Governor Jeff Landry.”

Vermilion Parish Police Jury President Chad Vallo

SpaceX has also already engaged the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and other appropriate state agencies to proactively address potential impacts to wildlife, fisheries and their supporting habitats. The company plans to partner with local conservation organizations and experts to identify opportunities to protect and enhance natural resources surrounding the site while working to avoid, minimize and mitigate potential impacts to Louisiana’s wildlife and habitats.

Creating Opportunity Statewide

SpaceX has joined Source Louisiana, the state’s online database connecting Louisiana businesses with contract and vendor opportunities tied to major development projects. Louisiana businesses are encouraged to register, verify and update their profiles to help ensure they are considered for future contracting opportunities with SpaceX and other projects across the state.

In the coming months, SpaceX plans to host town halls and other community engagement events throughout the surrounding area, giving residents opportunities to meet with the company, learn more about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. Details will be shared as they become available.

SpaceX has also announced they’re providing a discount on their Starlink internet service for residents in Vermilion Parish. New and existing customers will receive a 50% discount on eligible monthly plans and there will be no upfront hardware costs for new signups.

“SpaceX’s investment is a defining moment for Acadiana and one of the most significant economic development achievements in our region’s history. At the heart of One Acadiana’s work is creating quality jobs that allow people to build careers, support their families, and create a future right here at home. This project will create thousands of jobs, but its impact will reach far beyond employment. It will strengthen local businesses, create new opportunities, and positively change the economic trajectory of communities for generations. One Acadiana is proud to have worked alongside Louisiana Economic Development and Vermilion local officials to help bring this transformational project to Acadiana. It is also a powerful example of Governor Landry’s ‘whole of Louisiana’ approach to economic development; bringing state, regional, and local partners together to compete for opportunities that can transform not just one community, but our entire state. We are grateful to SpaceX for their confidence in Acadiana and look forward to welcoming them to our region and to the generational impact this investment will have on Louisiana families.”

One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman

Louisiana Delivers

This win is a direct result of Louisiana Lightning Speed, the state’s whole-of-government approach formalized by Governor Landry’s Executive Order, which brings state agencies together early on major economic development projects. Agencies worked across infrastructure, workforce, permitting, environmental regulation, wildlife and coastal issues to proactively address project needs.

To support the project in Vermilion Parish, the State of Louisiana offered SpaceX a competitive incentives package on the condition of capital investment, job creation and a $25 million charitable donation to the Community Foundation of Acadiana to address strategic regional priorities and needs arising from the growth associated with the project. The company is expected to participate in the state’s new Aerospace Facilities and Activities Rebate, created from Act 190 of the 2026 Regular Legislative Session, and the High Impact Jobs program. SpaceX will also receive customized recruitment assistance from LED FastStart.

Recognizing the demands a project of this scale will place on state agencies, LED will fund dedicated contract positions to support project-related work without disrupting existing state services. The additional capacity will support the Louisiana departments of Transportation and Development, Environmental Quality, Wildlife and Fisheries, and Conservation and Energy, as well as the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

On the local level, SpaceX has entered into an agreement with local taxing bodies for a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). The company will pay $25 million to the parish every year for the next 25 years with the annual payment increasing each year through an agreed-upon escalator, as well as an additional $20 million up front payment. The agreement is expected to generate more than $820 million in direct local payments.