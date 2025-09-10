Lafayette Mayor-President Issues Proclamation for Hunger Action Month

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet joined Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 to spotlight food insecurity in Acadiana, issuing a proclamation in honor of Hunger Action Month as the nonprofit faces a critical funding shortfall.

Second Harvest recently lost $9.4 million in federal support due to policy changes, creating what officials call a “huge disruption” in its ability to serve families in need.

“Food insecurity is something that affects a lot of our neighbors every day. Unfortunately at this time, due to a lot of federal policy changes that need is only increasing, and it's at a time when Second Harvest as a food bank is experiencing a critical food shortage, food that we were relying on that normally will go to help a lot of our community members who are in need. We no longer have that type of resource available, so what we have to do is call in Acadiana,” said Natasha Curley, public relations, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The proclamation at City Hall served as a call to action to rally local support. Boulet said the awareness effort is vital to ensure the message of hunger reaches every neighborhood.

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest has worked to end hunger in South Louisiana through food access, advocacy, education and disaster response. The nonprofit, a ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, serves 23 parishes across the region and partners with more than 500 community programs.

Hunger Action Month is recognized nationwide each September by Feeding America, a network of food banks that organizes events, volunteer drives and advocacy campaigns, often symbolized by lighting landmarks in orange.

Second Harvest leaders urged residents to volunteer, donate or help spread awareness.

“This is a call to action to boost the message of critical food insecurity in our neighborhoods,” the organization said.

For more information or to get involved, click here.