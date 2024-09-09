Lafayette Mayor-President: Evacuate ASAP if you plan to leave

Given the imminent threat of Tropical Storm Francine, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has officially declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish.

Other parishes also are issuing declarations; so far Calcasieu and Acadia parish officials have issued them.

The declaration, which you can read yourself by scrolling down, was issued September 9, 2024, at 10:45 a.m.

The Mayor-President and other parish officials held a press conference this afternoon, urging residents to be prepared and evacuate as soon as possible if that's your plan.

Here's the presser, if you'd like to watch:

Here's the declaration: