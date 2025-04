The Diocese of Lafayette plans a Mass to remember Pope Francis.

The Pope died on Monday at the age of 88.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will offer Holy Mass on Sunday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Lafayette. All are invited to attend.

"Divine Mercy Sunday honors God's unwavering love and forgiveness, while calling on the faithful to trust in His boundless mercy and urges us to extend compassion and mercy to others," a release from the Diocese states.