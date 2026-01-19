Lafayette marks 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee hosted its 40th annual celebration Monday, drawing residents from across Acadiana to honor the legacy and vision of the late civil rights leader.

“The Acadiana community reflects his vision every day, not only on this day,” said Andretta Porter-Williams, president of the Ivy Legacy Foundation of Acadiana.

The daylong observance featured prayer services, performances, and moments of reflection, all highlighting the ways Dr. King’s message continues to resonate within the community. “We not only want to live the dream, but be the embodiment of the dream of Martin Luther King,” Porter-Williams said.

First Vice President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Tynese Breaux, noted the turnout and the spirit of collaboration among local organizations. “MLK's dream is being lived out and reflected in Acadiana, as evidenced by the number of people that are here at this event today and all of the organizations that are working together to help and uplift everyone,” Breaux said.

Organizers and attendees stressed the importance of sharing Dr. King’s story with future generations. “We have to share the stories of what he did, what he went through, the impact that he made,” said Lisa Lazard, second vice president of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

While the event was a celebration, some also described it as a call to action — a reminder that Dr. King’s work is not finished. “Just to keep the culture going, keep the dream alive, and to continuously let people know what was fought for, and what we're still fighting for,” said Herb Green, percussionist with Pucci Percussion.

Monday’s gathering reaffirmed the community’s commitment to carrying forward Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy for years to come.

