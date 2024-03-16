Lafayette man dies in Saturday shooting

A Lafayette man is dead and police are asking for information after a shooting that happened early Saturday.

Lafayette Police say they were called to the 600 block of Patterson Street just before 1 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

They found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and although he was transported to a local hospital, he died there.

The victim has been identified as Ian Bouton, 29.

Investigators are working on the case, but they're asking for information from the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.