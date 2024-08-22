Lafayette man arrested on animal cruelty counts

A Lafayette man is under arrest, booked with more than two dozen counts of Cruelty to Animals, following an investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was recently contacted by Lafayette Animal Control Officers for assistance with a case involving several pigs at a property in the 100 block of Sellers Rd. The owner of the property, Harold Davis, 61, has previously been issued numerous citations by animal control officers for both Roaming at Large as well as Cleanliness of Property. Evidence obtained by the sheriff’s office revealed the living conditions of the pigs and the state of the property were in violation of requirements for proper care of animals as defined by Louisiana law, a release states. As a result of the investigation, the pigs were seized from the property by Lafayette Animal Control Officers; Davis was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on 29 counts of Cruelty to Animals.