Lafayette legal community celebrates annual Red Mass

The Lafayette Bar Association held its annual celebration of Red Mass on Friday.

The event seeks to invoke the Holy Spirit for Peace and Justice.

The mass was held at noon at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Lafayette.

The Homily was delivered by the Most Reverend Edward Mark Lohse, Bishop of the Diocese of Kalamazoo Michigan. Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel celebrated the mass.

Later Friday, the 15th Judicial District Court held its Court Opening Ceremony in the Lafayette Parish Court House; that ceremony included introduction of local judges, new members of the Bar, and recognition and eulogies of recently deceased members of the local legal community.