Lafayette launches search for next fire chief

LAFAYETTE, La. — City leaders are moving forward with the search for Lafayette’s next fire chief, marking the first time in more than three decades that a new leader will be chosen for the department.

“We're at a starting point where we get to pick the next leader for the next era of the fire department— looking for somebody to continue all the great work that's there,” said Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet.

City officials say the stakes are high as they commit to maintaining excellence in public safety. “We spend a lot of taxpayer money on our fire department, on public safety. We want to spend it well. We want to make the right investments. We want the right environment, the right morale; we want people there who can do good in their jobs, who can accomplish their mission,” Boulet added.

A selected 12-person panel is leading the search, splitting into three groups to review various aspects of the role and to evaluate the candidates. Their work aims to ensure that the next chief is equipped to meet the evolving needs of the department and the community.

“Their mission every day is to get up to protect citizens and we want to make sure they have the right tools, the right leadership, the right support, the right training, all of that,” Boulet said.

The mayor-president says she hopes this pool of 11 candidates will be reduced to three finalists, who will then meet with her for final consideration.

“As we go forward, we're at an opportunity to look at modernizing, to look at setting a vision forward, to look at what are the things that technology offers that maybe we haven't looked at,” Boulet said, emphasizing the city’s focus on innovation and future preparedness.

“I’m looking for that person who has a long vision, who can see, ‘How do we set goals and how do we look forward and really strengthen that department, so that it's a department that keeps our firemen safe but also our community safe?’” Boulet said.

Boulet says the search remains on track, with hopes to appoint a new fire chief by the end of spring.

