Lafayette launches artist search for major University Avenue mural project

Basin Arts and LCG invite artists to submit qualifications for a large-scale public mural at the University Avenue underpass.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government and Basin Arts are looking for artists to design a major public mural that will cover the University Avenue underpass — a highly visible stretch of road connecting downtown to the city’s education and civic centers.

The project aims to transform the underpass into a landmark gateway and a brighter, more welcoming space for residents and visitors. Basin Arts is accepting qualifications from artists or artist teams interested in being considered.

Selected finalists will receive a $1,000 design stipend to develop a site-specific concept for the mural. The final artist will be chosen based on experience, artistic vision and the ability to create a large-scale public work.

Organizers say the project is part of a larger effort to enhance the University Avenue corridor through public art and community-focused improvements.

Artists have until the stated deadline to submit materials, including examples of previous work and a short statement of interest.

Full submission guidelines and application details click here.

