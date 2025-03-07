Lafayette kindergarten registration now open

The Lafayette Parish School System has opened Kindergarten registration for the 2025-26 school year.

Families with children who will be five years old on or before September 30, 2025, and reside in Lafayette Parish are required by state law (Louisiana Act 386) to enroll in kindergarten.

You can register your child online at enrolllpss.com or you can do it in person.

Here's how:

By Appointment: Schedule a registration appointment at your child’s school between 9 AM – 11 AM on school days.

At the Family Summit: Attend the LPSS Family Summit on Saturday, March 22, from 9 AM – 11 AM at the Domingue Center in Lafayette for hands-on registration support.

Here's what you will need to register your child for kindergarten:

Proof of Address (Gas, electric, or water bill with name and address OR a Verification of Service from the utility company)

Immunization Records

Social Security Card

Birth Certificate

Legal Custody Papers (if applicable)

For more information or to begin the registration process, click here.