Lafayette Kicks Off Festival International with Flag-Raising Ceremony

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government and Festival International de Louisiane hosted a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Thursday morning in celebration of the upcoming five-day festival.

Officials say the ceremony marks the beginning of the countdown to the free music and arts festival, which brings international performances, cultural experiences, and community events to downtown Lafayette.

Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International de Louisiane, expressed gratitude for the city’s ongoing support.

"It's our 39th year, and of course, we're preparing for next year, its gonna be a big one, of course, 40th, so we're super excited to get there," Feehan said. "It means the world to have the support of the city. I mean, we couldn't do it without the city, of course...I certainly couldn’t do it without everybody involved."

Festival International de Louisiane will take place April 23-27 in downtown Lafayette, featuring a diverse lineup of musicians, artists, and cultural performances from French speaking nations.

For more information on the festival schedule and events, visit Festival International's official website.

