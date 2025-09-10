Lafayette Housing Authority marks 85 years of service with community celebration

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Housing Authority celebrated its 85th anniversary Wednesday morning with a community event at its headquarters on Kattie Drive.

The milestone brought together residents, staff, and local leaders, including Mayor-President Monique Boulet, City Councilmen Kenneth Boudreaux and Elroy Broussard, and Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin. The celebration featured food, recognition of partners, and remarks highlighting the agency’s role in providing affordable housing across Lafayette Parish.

“For 85 years, the Lafayette Housing Authority has been a cornerstone of housing stability and opportunity in our community,” said Executive Director and CEO Latweeta Smyers. “This celebration is not only about our past, it’s about the partnerships and people who continue to shape our future.”

Smyers added that the mission remains focused on supporting families with safe, decent housing so they can thrive as part of the community.

The Lafayette Housing Authority has provided affordable housing to thousands of families over the decades, serving as a key part of the parish’s efforts to promote stability and opportunity. Tuesday’s event honored that history while looking ahead to the agency’s next chapter.