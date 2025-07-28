Lafayette hosts first LEGO convention at Blackham Coliseum

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Stacks of people filled Blackham Coliseum over the weekend for Lafayette’s first-ever LEGO convention, a two-day event built for fans of all ages.

The event welcomed LEGO enthusiasts from across Acadiana and beyond, bringing together builders, collectors and creators to share their love for the iconic plastic bricks.

From custom trucks to Star Wars scenes, the displays showcased the depth of creativity and imagination that LEGO continues to inspire.

“This idea started when my friend — the owner of the company—was 14 years old,” said Jacob Besov, operations director of Brick Convention LLC, the group organizing the national tour. “He wanted to create a space where LEGO lovers of all walks of life—no matter their race, gender or political affiliation—could come together and form a community around something they all enjoy.”

The event in Lafayette marked the tour’s 19th stop across the country.

“There are so many different ways to build something, and nobody builds the same,” Besov said.

Among the vendors was 9-year-old Pierre LeBlanc of Breaux Bridge, who’s been building with LEGO bricks since he was 2.

“I love LEGOs because my dad got me into them,” he said. “It’s always cars and trucks.”

LeBlanc also had the chance to meet one of his LEGO idols — Patrick Dunham, affectionately known as “Grandpappy Patrick” from Season 3 of the competition show 'LEGO Masters'. Dunham, known for his Star Wars-themed builds, said the experience changed his life.

“My knees buckled. I had to sit down for a few minutes,” Dunham said, recalling the moment he learned he’d been cast on the show. Now he tours the country with the Brick Convention, sharing his passion with fans and fellow builders.

“I learn more from the kids than I think they’ll ever learn from me,” Dunham said.

The event was a celebration of creativity and connection, proving that no matter your age, LEGOs can click with every generation. Organizers say they plan to return to Lafayette next year, adding even more pieces to the growing local LEGO community.