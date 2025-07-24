Lafayette High unveils new state-of-the-art campus ahead of new school year

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Parish school staff and local officials toured the newly constructed Lafayette High School campus this week, getting a first look at the facility set to open for the 2025–2026 school year.

The new campus spans more than 300,000 square feet across three buildings and is designed to accommodate over 2,300 students. Construction began in 2023 as part of the district’s long-range facilities improvement plan.

“I feel like a mom on Christmas morning,” said Lafayette High School Principal Layne Edelman. “I can't wait for everyone to see it and just see the magic come alive in this building because the level of teaching and learning that we can do here is really going to be second to none.”

Edelman said additional work will continue through the fall, including demolition of the old building, installation of two new parking lots, a new parent drop-off loop, and completion of a second gym.

Despite those projects, the campus will be fully open and operational for the first day of school on Aug. 7, with students returning on a staggered schedule.