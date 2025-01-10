Lafayette Habitat for Humanity remembers former President Jimmy Carter

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, was a man of many roles: a naval officer, governor, and even a Nobel Peace Prize recipient. He was also an avid supporter of building homes.

At 100 years old, he passed away on December 29.

Among his many passions, Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn dedicated countless years to helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Melinda Taylor, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, tells KATC that this commitment to volunteerism made complete sense for the Carters.

HFH

"I actually had the privilege of working with President Carter and his wife Rosalynn in 2007 in New Orleans. We worked together on a house," she says.

The Carters were known for their generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand—literally—supporting the nonprofit whose goal is to build or improve homes for those facing housing insecurity.

Over the course of 35 years, Jimmy and Rosalynn visited more than 14 countries, building and renovating over 4,000 homes together.

Taylor even has a photo to fondly remember the Carters and the build in New Orleans.

"We all got together, and they lined us up on the porch of the house that they finished framing," Taylor tells KATC.

Melinda Taylor

"We spent the day together, building framing, actually raising the walls on a home that was going to be for somebody who was a survivor of Hurricane Katrina."

In addition to the memories of her encounter with the Carters in New Orleans, they made sure to leave her something special after the hard work was done.

KATC

"They were there to work on construction," Taylor said. "They were very gracious and signed it for me, which I very much appreciate."

Although gone, the legacy the Carters built at Habitat for Humanity will live on for years to come.

"I would really encourage people to embrace the values that the Carters embodied, which was bringing people together, putting aside differences, focusing on something that everybody can agree on, which is everybody needs a decent place to live—a place to call home," she says.

HFH

Former President Jimmy Carter was laid to rest in Georgia, his home state.

