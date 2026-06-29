Lafayette group collects donations for Venezuela earthquake victims

LAFAYETTE — A group of local Venezuelans have been collecting donations to send to Venezuela after two earthquakes struck parts of the country last week, leaving more than 5,000 people injured and nearly 1,700 dead.

"Many people lost absolutely everything. There's people still underneath the debris, their families still waiting for them to get out," Patricia Rojas, a volunteer with the group, said.

Rojas said the earthquakes have had a personal impact on the local Venezuelan community.

She said, “Even though we're far away from Venezuela, we're still from Venezuela. So whenever something happens there, it directly affects us in our hearts.”

Nearly 60,000 buildings were destroyed, according to ABC News.

Andersson Garcia, the organizer of the donation drive, said, "Right now is very hard for the people in Venezuela.”

With donation collection winding down, organizers say they now need people to help pack boxes rather than drop off more goods.

"The stock is full. We don't need more donations now, we need people to actually come and put everything — we need hands to help put everything in the containers," said Rojas.

The donation drive is located at 626 Verot School Rd, Suite C Lafayette, LA 70508.

