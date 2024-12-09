Lafayette grand jury declines to indict officers in March shooting

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has declined to indict anyone in the March officer-involved shooting that left a local man dead.

The grand jury returned a "no true bill," which means they declined to indict anyone in the shooting.

Russell Francis Jr., 39, died in the shooting, which started at a South College apartment complex late on a Tuesday night with a domestic call.

When they got there, officers learned the suspect was still there, and as they approached the person's vehicle, the person took off. Their vehicle hit a police unit and almost hit two officers, and got away.

Officers found the suspect in the 200 block of Irene Circle a short time later, and that time the suspect tried to run over the officers, hit several police units and pinned a Lafayette Police canine between two vehicles, police said at the time. A spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the dog sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment at a local vet office.

"The suspect presented deadly force, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting. As a result of this shooting, one person is deceased. No officers were injured as a result of this incident," a release from Lafayette Police states.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of the officer-involved shooting incident.