Lafayette firefighter, U.S. Army Veteran dies of cancer at 29 on Memorial Day

The Lafayette Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its colleagues.

On Memorial Day, Engineer Darion Blake Whetstone passed away after battling cancer.

Whetstone was 29. If you want to read his obituary, scroll down.

Here's what the Fire Department told us about him:

Whetstone joined the fire department on July 14, 2014. For the past 9 years, Engineer Whetstone served the citizens of Lafayette with dignity and humility. He was extremely professional and highly respected by his co-workers. His dedication to the profession will be greatly missed.

Engineer Darion Whetstone believed in the service of mankind. He enlisted in the United States Army where he embarked on a serious of tours in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria as a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief. After completing his military service, he continued his calling to serve others by joining the fire department.

The Lafayette Fire Department will honor Engineer Darion Blake Whetstone with a Full Firefighter’s Funeral Monday, June 3, 2024, 1:00 pm at Martin & Castille, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana. An escort from Martin & Castille to Lafayette Memorable Park will take place immediately following the funeral.

"We ask for your continued support and prayer for the Whetstone family as well as his co-workers in this untimely passing of Engineer Darion Whetstone," a release from the department states.

Here's his obituary:

A Full Firefighters Funeral presented by Lafayette Fire Department will be held on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Darion Blake Whetstone, age 29, who passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024 at Calcutta House of Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Monday, June 3, 2024 at Martin & Castille’s - SOUTHSIDE location from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Interment will be held in Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Survivors include his wife and best friend, Allison Whetstone; his two dogs, Lilly and Boone; parents, Traci Fletcher Whetstone and Daryl Whetstone; and two siblings, Chris Whetstone and Robin Whetstone.

Darion exemplified the essence of service and dedication throughout his remarkable life, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Born with a heart brimming with valor and a spirit committed to serving others, Darion's journey was one marked by selflessness and unwavering courage.

His journey of service began in his youth when he joined the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) in high school, igniting a flame of patriotism that would guide him through his life's path. Concurrently, he ventured into the realm of community service, volunteering with the West Feliciana Fire Department, where his passion for aiding others found its first home.

Driven by a profound sense of duty, Darion enlisted in the United States Army, where he embarked on a series of tours in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria as a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief. His tenure in the military was characterized by bravery and sacrifice, as he selflessly served his country in some of the most challenging environments.

Upon completing his military service, Darion continued his noble calling by pursuing a career in firefighting. He undertook rigorous training at the LSU Fire Academy in Baton Rouge, honing his skills to become a beacon of hope in times of crisis. His journey led him to the Lafayette Fire Department, where he dedicated nearly a decade of his life to protecting and serving the community with unwavering dedication.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Darion found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. He cherished moments spent hunting in the great outdoors and indulging his passion for collecting WWII memorabilia, a testament to his reverence for history and tradition.

Yet, amidst his myriad interests and pursuits, Darion's true essence was defined by his steadfast commitment to serving others. Whether in uniform on foreign soil or clad in firefighting gear on local streets, he embodied the noblest ideals of patriotism and selflessness.

Darion's legacy will forever endure in the hearts of those he touched, leaving behind a legacy of courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to community and country. As we bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, let us take solace in knowing that his spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.

Pallbearers will be members of the Lafayette Fire Department.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Corey Mathews, John Chambliss, Brandon Skalican.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Calcutta House of Hospice of Acadiana for their love and care given to Darion Whetstone and his family.

