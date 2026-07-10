Lafayette fire officials warn lithium-ion batteries pose growing fire risk at home

LAFAYETTE — Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department said the increase is tied to the growing number of products that use the batteries.

"So, most of the batteries you see right now that are being utilized are lithium-ion batteries because they have an enormous amount of energy in a small battery," Trahan said.

He said everyday household items — including cordless vacuums, phones and some children toys — can become dangerous because of their lithium-ion batteries.

"The internal process can overheat— which, in our business, we call thermal runaway. So, it gets so hot inside, the battery produces an enormous amount of heat, and the next thing you know, you have a fire," he said.

Dropping or overcharging a battery can trigger the overhating process. When a battery gets hot, Trahan said the product needs to be removed from indoor spaces. He said simply unplugging the device will not stop a fire from occurring.

He added that a swollen battery is a sign of internal damage and it should be disposed of immediately.

"Once you start seeing the batteries, which swell a little bit, that means there's an internal damage to it. You should dispose of that battery," Trahan said.

He cautioned that placing a damaged lithium-ion battery in a plastic trash can can also cause a fire.

"I know Home Depot and Lowe's in this area are two different locations that accept those batteries, where they know how to properly dispose of them. You should not just discard them inside the trash can," he said.