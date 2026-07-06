Lafayette Fire gives fireworks safety reminders after two holiday incidents

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Fire departments across Acadiana reported a relatively quiet Fourth of July holiday, with only a pair of minor fireworks-related incidents in Lafayette Parish despite what is typically one of the busiest days of the year.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to two separate calls Friday involving improperly discarded fireworks.

One incident occurred in an unincorporated area of the parish, while the other happened on Lafayette's north side.

According to Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, neither incident resulted in significant damage, but both served as reminders of the dangers fireworks can pose even after they have been used.

In one case, firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from a residential trash receptacle after hot fireworks embers were thrown away before they had fully cooled.

In the second incident, residents reported fireworks packaging that had been left behind after use was beginning to catch fire.

"So in the city limits—where it is illegal to set off fireworks—unfortunately people still do," Trahan said. "We responded to two instances. One was a residential trash receptacle where discarded fireworks with hot embers inside caused smoke. In the other, someone left fireworks packaging behind, and neighbors noticed it was starting to catch fire."

Fire officials are reminding residents that fireworks can remain hot long after they have been discharged and should always be handled with care.

The department recommends keeping a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby while using fireworks, ensuring all embers are completely extinguished before placing fireworks in the trash and being mindful of neighbors and surrounding property, especially when using aerial fireworks.

Trahan also encouraged residents to attend organized public fireworks displays whenever possible.

"We want everyone to have fun," Trahan said. "If you're going to set off fireworks at home in rural areas outside the cities and towns, make sure you stop by 10 p.m. and dispose of them properly."