Lafayette Fire Department receives new device to improve cardiac emergency response

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department has acquired a new life-saving device that first responders say will significantly improve their ability to help cardiac emergency patients.

The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System, known as LUCAS, is designed to administer automated chest compressions during medical emergencies.

According to Stryker, the company that distributes the device, LUCAS provides over 60% increased blood flow to the brain compared to manual CPR at the push of a button.

The device delivers consistent chest compressions at a rate of 120 per minute, functioning like an extra set of hands during emergency situations.

Ashton Prejean, an engineer with the Lafayette Fire Department for 11 years, said he's already seeing positive results despite having the device for only a short time.

"It saves a lot of time. It frees up a person," Prejean said. "You don't have to be right there doing compressions. You let the device do it and they say the success rate doubles when using it."

The Lafayette Fire Department received a grant of more than $20,000 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase the potentially life-saving equipment.

The fire department said they hope to add more of these devices to their fleet in the future.

