Lafayette Fire Department enters new era under Chief Earl Borden

LAFAYETTE, La. — Earl Borden was officially sworn in Friday as the new chief of the Lafayette Fire Department, ushering in a new era of leadership for one of Louisiana’s premier fire agencies.

“From this point forward, I'm ready to put my nose to the grindstone and get to work, and start trying to make the Lafayette Fire Department the best it can be,” Borden said.

Borden previously served as chief of the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, where he oversaw more than 100 personnel. He succeeds Robert Benoit, who retired after nearly five decades with the Lafayette Fire Department, including 32 years as chief.

“Moving to Lafayette, which is one of the premier cities in the state of Louisiana — such an honor, humbled to be here and lead the great men and women of Lafayette Fire Department,” Borden said.

Since his appointment was announced, Borden has prioritized conversations with both community stakeholders and firefighters themselves. Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet highlighted his active approach. “He has committed to going one-on-one with each one of them, to understand the strengths of the department, to understand where the opportunities are for growth. I think that type of leadership to me was a way to really set a new tone,” Boulet said.

Borden said he is focused on modernizing the department — not by starting over, but by building on the foundation left by his predecessor. “My intention is not to knock that down and start from ground zero. I just want to build on that. I just want to give them more opportunities to train, try to get some new, advanced equipment, technology, things like that, and just sort of modernize the fire department,” he said.

He shared a message of commitment to the citizens of Lafayette as he begins his new role. “The fire department — your fire department — is here to serve, and we're absolutely excited to work beside you and work with you,” Borden said.

Chief Borden replaces Robert Benoit, honoring his long tenure while aiming to lead the department forward and continue its tradition of service.

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