Lafayette families get a boost at back-to-school bash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A back-to-school bash held Monday at Hub City Plaza, formerly Northgate Mall, helped prepare students for the upcoming school year with free school supplies, haircuts and a strong sense of community.

The event, hosted by S.O.C.K.S. and the Francis-Benoit American Legion Post 504, offered backpacks, notebooks and other essential items, along with free boys’ haircuts and simple hairstyles for girls.

“This is the community working together like a village—like it used to be,” one organizer said. “It fills my heart with gratitude.”

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and welcomed families from across Lafayette Parish. Community leaders say the goal was to ease financial burdens and ensure students head into the school year feeling confident and supported.

Organizers thanked business owner Jacoby Landry for offering the event space and say they hope to make this an annual tradition.