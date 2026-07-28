Lafayette event honors Buffalo Soldiers’ legacy

LAFAYETTE PARISH — National Buffalo Soldiers Day recognizes the service and sacrifice of the men who served in some of the military’s historically all-Black regiments. In Lafayette, veterans and community members gathered for a Meal of Remembrance hosted by Once Was Inc. and sponsored by Progressive Baptist Church to honor that legacy and recognize veterans like Korean War veteran Shelton Barard.

During the event, Barard reflected on his time serving in the Army and the challenges he faced during combat.

"You have to fight to fight. You have to fight to survive. It was all about you surviving and the person around you surviving," Barard said.

Barard enlisted in the Army at just 17 years old and served as a machine gunner during the Korean War. His service came during a period when Buffalo Soldier units continued carrying on a historic legacy of Black military service before those units were later disbanded following the military’s desegregation.

More than 70 years later, Barard said the memories of combat remain with him.

"Part of history that I had to blank out of my life and everybody says, well, why you so- you don't come back the same it just leaves that stain," Barard said.

Organizers said events like the Meal of Remembrance are important because they give veterans an opportunity to connect with others who understand their experiences while also providing access to community resources.

"Too many veterans are disconnected emotionally and spiritually from their communities, so this helps us build a community of camaraderie and celebration where they can have a safe place," Once Was Inc. Executive Director Racquel Edmond said.

The event focused not only on remembering the past but also on supporting veterans in the present through fellowship, guest speakers and information about available services.

For Barard, that sense of community has helped him find peace with his past. While he cannot change what he experienced during his service, he said he is grateful for the life he was able to build after returning home.

"But that's part of life, you know, the idea that I went through that and did pretty good for myself after that," Barard said.

After years of feeling like the story of the Buffalo Soldiers had been overlooked, Barard said being surrounded by people who remember their sacrifice serves as a reminder that their legacy continues.

"I felt really forgotten. It was like you didn't exist, so it's an honor to be here today with people who remember that the Buffalo Soldier didn't die in the 1800s riding horses," Barard said.

