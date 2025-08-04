Lafayette Elementary celebrates new campus ahead of first day of school

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Elementary is starting the school year with a fresh look and a renewed focus, as teachers, staff and school leaders gathered Monday to celebrate the launch of the school’s reimagined campus.

The event, which coincided with the first official day back for teachers, featured performances from cheerleaders, staff introductions and remarks from district leaders including Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr., and Lafayette Elementary Principal Colleen Comeaux.

“We are all learning and growing together,” Comeaux said. “Our mission and vision are rooted in culture and growth. Having the community support us helps us know that we’re all in this together.”

The updated campus is set to welcome students this Thursday, when classes begin across Lafayette Parish for the 2025–2026 school year.