Lafayette councils meet to address budget, employment challenges

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City and Parish Councils are meeting for their regular meetings and a special budget session, which will be the final public opportunity to discuss critical issues before the upcoming final vote in September.

One topic on the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget is the current employment retention rates within the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

According to the Mayor-President Monique Blanco-Boulet's first 100-day report, the city has 250 vacant positions.

"This staffing shortage impacts the delivery of essential services but also raises concerns about efficiency. Addressing these vacancies is a crucial step in fostering a robust workforce that can support basic governmental services and economic development initiatives across Lafayette."

Some LCG employees also only earn less than $9 an hour. The administration's focus for the fiscal year is on improving employee retention and salary concerns.

KATC spoke with Councilman Elroy Broussard about how the proposed budget aims to enhance efficiency with city operations and keep the city running smoothly.

"We're going to make that happen, and hopefully, we will continue to take the right steps in the right direction to attract employees to the city so we can do a better job," he said.

Here are the times of the meetings:

Thursday, August 29, 2024

1:00 PM PARISH COUNCIL Parish Wrap-Up Items

2:00 PM JOINT (Both Councils) Joint Departments Wrap-Up Items

3:00 PM CITY COUNCIL City Wrap-Up Items

You can find more information about the proposed budget by clicking here.

