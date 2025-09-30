Lafayette Consolidated Government breaks ground on Heymann Park amphitheater project

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government broke ground on a new amphitheater at Heymann Park, a $4.68 million project community leaders and longtime residents say is about more than entertainment — it's an investment in community, culture, and North Lafayette’s future.

“I grew up in this park, and coming back here creates memories for me, and this amphitheater will create memories for my kids, my grand kids, and my great grand kids,” said Lafayette Parish Council Chairman AB Rubin.

Built in the 1950s, Heymann Park has long served as a gathering place. “Everyone would ask each other, ‘You gonna be in the park Sunday?’ And we all knew to just come here and have a good time,” one longtime Lafayette resident recalled.

But for many, the project is also about making up for years of underinvestment in the city’s Northside.

“This community has been deprived. And those days are over, those days are over. We pay taxes. The people in this area deserve more than what they have gotten,” said State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux.

Residents say they hope the amphitheater will not only showcase the region’s musical heritage but also restore the sense of unity that has defined the neighborhood for generations.

“The culture is all about music. This area, the people do music all of the time. There’s a lot of local musicians around here, and having something like this to attend on a regular basis is going to be wonderful,” said one local resident.

Another resident reflected on the park's history as a hub for family gatherings. “Families used to stick together with their children. It was a nice outing for people…for families! And I think we should have that again.”

City leaders say the amphitheater project is part of broader efforts to create community pride in North Lafayette. Construction of the 2.5-acre venue is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

