Lafayette community mourns death of Tiger Bech, victim of New Orleans attack

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Dozens of Lafayette residents gathered Thursday afternoon at Moncus Park to honor Martin "Tiger" Bech, one of the 14 victims killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day.

The vigil was a time of remembrance, filled with love, prayer, and support as friends and family celebrated the life of a man who had touched many hearts.

"He was bright, very intelligent, very loving," said Marie Voorhies, Tiger’s grandmother, speaking to the crowd. "He loved people deeply."

Voorhies was among many family members present at the vigil, including former coaches and classmates who remembered Tiger for his kindness, athleticism, and devotion to family.

Tiger, a standout athlete at St. Thomas More Catholic High School and a graduate of Princeton University, was remembered as an upstanding young man who excelled in academics and sports. His former coach, Lance Strother, described him as an "awesome athlete" and a "great friend to everybody."

"Tiger was just a lightning rod of a young man, full of life, full of energy," Strother said. "But more than that, he was a great person to be around, always making others feel like a friend."

Voorhies shared that Tiger had a special bond with his family, always enjoying time spent with them. "He was very family-oriented," she said. "He loved being with the family."

The vigil provided a space for the community to lean on each other during a difficult time. Strother, reflecting on the senseless nature of the attack, said that the grief felt by many could not be undone, but they were holding on to faith and supporting one another in the aftermath.

“There’s not words that can fix this problem," he said. "There’s anger, there’s frustration, but in the dizziness, we can hold on to faith and love for each other. That’s what we’re doing for the Bech family. That’s what we’re doing for Tiger."

As the community continues to mourn, those who knew Tiger vow to keep his memory alive, cherishing the legacy he left behind.

