Lafayette community hosts Back-to-School Bash to support local families

LAFAYETTE, LA - With the school year fast approaching, families in Acadiana are getting a helping hand thanks to a back-to-school giveaway held Saturday afternoon in Lafayette.

The event, known as the Back to School Bash, is part of a growing effort to provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom free of charge.

“This time is not always easy for parents to get school supplies,” said event organizer Kelea Burks. “It’s hard with the economy the way it is. So, we are trying to do what we can to basically help the people in the community.”

The second annual supply drive featured backpacks, notebooks, pens, highlighters, laundry detergent and more all free for students of all ages. Organizers said the goal is to ease the financial burden on families while helping students start the school year on the right foot.

Burks, a mother of six, knows the struggle firsthand.

“When they were young and they needed help, it was a struggle for me to be able to buy school supplies, uniforms, tennis shoes and brand-new things,” she said. “Back-to-school drives helped us out. Now that I'm in a position where I can actually help other people, that’s the reason I do it now.”

Aaliyah Solmon, a parent from Maurice, attended the event with her daughter, who will start kindergarten this fall. She said the event offered both practical help and emotional reassurance.

“It makes me a little sad because she’s going to school and my baby will be away from me,” Solmon said. “But knowing that she has the right resources and knowing that there are people in the community here to help, it makes me feel a little more comfortable about everything.”

Middle schoolers like Alana Colbert, visiting from Texas, also expressed gratitude for the free supplies.

“I feel like it’s really helpful because you don’t exactly have to spend as much and it can save you a lot of money for your children,” she said.

In addition to school supplies, children enjoyed face painting, coloring, and a chance to meet new friends, making the day both productive and fun.