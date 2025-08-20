Lafayette community honors retired fire chief after 46 years of service

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette community gathered Wednesday to honor retired Fire Chief Robert Benoit, who stepped down this month after 46 years with the Lafayette Fire Department.

The celebration took place at the Central Fire Station in downtown Lafayette, where friends, family and fellow firefighters recognized Benoit’s decades of service and leadership.

Patrick Williams, retired chief of training for the department, praised Benoit for his vision and the programs developed under his leadership.

“We’re able to create so many programs that have benefited this community,” Williams said. “Including EMS first responders, volunteer initiatives and the construction of the new Fire Training Center.”

Williams also credited Benoit for his supportive leadership style.

“I want to thank you, Chief, for allowing staff chiefs like myself to dream, to fly, and to support us,” Williams said.

The event highlighted Benoit’s nearly five decades of service protecting Lafayette Parish residents and his role in advancing fire safety and training programs across the community.