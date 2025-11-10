Lafayette community gathers to honor military service at Blue Star Marker

LAFAYETTE, La. — Community members gathered Monday at Lafayette’s Blue Star Marker to recognize and honor the sacrifices of military service members past, present, and future. The ceremony, held at the historic landmark, highlighted the ongoing importance of gratitude for those who have dedicated their lives to serving the country.

“Now we're being told, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and that means a lot,” said Leroy Landor, a veteran in attendance. He recalled a time when their service was met with little recognition. “I mean, when I got back in Alexandria, Louisiana – we landed on a tarmac – we really weren’t recognized."

The Blue Star Marker, installed in 1967, stands as a symbol of sacrifice and a tribute to both current service members and those who never came home. Thanks to a recent landscaping project by the Lafayette Garden Club, the marker has been transformed into a beautiful symbol of service and sacrifice.

“I think there are so many young people who don't understand the sacrifice that our military has provided… our veterans,” said Becky Lege, the president of the Lafayette Garden Club.

Monday’s gathering served as a reminder that freedom often comes at a steep price. “A lot of us left away from home for a year, maybe several years… some of us are not here today, and my heart goes out to these families,” said Landor.

Organizers hope events like this inspire younger generations to recognize and appreciate the courage of service members. “We want those children and youth to really appreciate what has been given to them to make our country free,” Lege said.

As the Blue Star Marker nears six decades as a local tribute, residents say the spirit of service continues to thrive in Lafayette.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.