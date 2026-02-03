Lafayette community celebrates 100 years honoring Black history

LAFAYETTE, La. — Community members gathered at Lafayette City Hall for a flag-raising ceremony to mark a century of honoring Black history — a milestone organizers say carries powerful lessons for generations to come.

“For me to be able to be a part of history is amazing,” said Latarsha Howard, who led a drum performance during the 100th anniversary celebration.

“For me personally, it's 100 years of intention — of showing the contributions of African Americans,” said Maisha Chargois, a board member for the African American Heritage Foundation.

The African American Heritage Foundation says partnerships like the one with Lafayette Consolidated Government have played an essential role in preserving Black history and culture in the region.

“100 years later of doing this, it's important for us to remember where we came from, and also not only that, let our younger generation know the history and not let the history be forgotten,” said Kendrick Martin, an honoree of Tuesday's event.

Howard stressed the importance of sharing both the accomplishments and struggles of Black people. “For us to be able to implant our knowledge into the kids that we're losing into the system — that's what makes me upset. But it gives me joy to be able to be a part of a generational curse breaking,” she said.

Organizers say they hope events like the annual Black History Month observance not only preserve heritage but spark community dialogue and promote progress.

“I would hope that when we learn each other's history, we tend to get to know each other better, understand, and then we can have open conversations that lead to progress,” Chargois said.

As the celebration marks its 100th year in Lafayette, community members say their work to preserve Black history and inspire future generations will continue.

