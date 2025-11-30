Lafayette coffee shop speaks out on importance of shopping local this Small Business Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. — It's the day after Black Friday, also known as Small Business Saturday—a nationwide push to support local shops that help our communities thrive.

At Reve Coffee Roasters in downtown Lafayette, employees and customers were encouraging shoppers to go big by shopping small.

"We're so much more than just a barista. We learn their name. We learn their drinks. We know if their mom's sick, if they got a new puppy...if they got engaged, if they got the new job," said Sonja, manager of Reve Coffee Roasters downtown.

A person's go-to coffee shop can say a lot about them, and workers like Sonja take pride in being someone's first choice.

"I'm hoping that people, when they think of Reve, they're thinking 'I want to take Mom and Dad to my favorite coffee shop. I want to show them my stomping grounds,'" Sonja said.

"Every time we come to visit my sister, we make a point to come here, pick up a bag or two or seven of coffee," said Trey Padgett, who's visiting from Mobile, Alabama with his wife Deborah and is passionate about shopping local wherever he goes. "Shopping local sends those people's kids to school, simple as that. It's their business. It goes back to them. It doesn't go to somebody on the other side of the country sitting in a mansion that none of us will ever be able to afford."