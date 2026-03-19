Lafayette Coffee Festival returns March 28

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Lafayette Coffee Festival returns on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and with it comes a new venue — the McElligott Club at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's football stadium.

A $12 admission gets you in to experience a wide variety of coffee creations from a number of local exhibitors, as well as coffee classes and seminars discussing the "coffee flavor wheel" concept and how beans are blended to create unique flavor profiles. You can also get a how-to on roasting coffee at home — or if you have a business, restaurant, B&B, or hotel, you can have a featured coffee roaster help you create a blend that is all your own.

Coffee connoisseur talks Lafayette Coffee Festival

KATC sat down with local barista Ian Lacour, who owns the pop-up Tasty! Coffee, and will be one of the featured exhibitors at the festival. He said while the concept of coffee is a simple one, people often underestimate just how much your beans and brew matter — and the impact the industry has in the Bayou State.

"It's a really amazing time to come by casually with your family and others to kind of see what coffee is all about in Southern Louisiana," Lacour said. "If you've ever been to a Tasty! Coffee pop-up, you'll know that things like the vanilla orange blossom latté we do is super good and there's even a mascarpone cream we put on top of that that's super good as well."

To learn more about Ian and Tasty! Coffee, click here. For more information on the festival, you can click here.