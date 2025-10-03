Lafayette clinic offers free COVID vaccine prescriptions amid new requirements

LAFAYETTE, La. — A pop-up clinic in Lafayette is helping residents navigate new COVID-19 vaccination requirements that now require prescriptions for many people who previously could walk into pharmacies for shots.

Doctors for Access hosted a free prescription drive for neighbors 18 and older who need help getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The organization aims to bridge gaps created by recent regulatory changes.

Carmen and David Shively, married for 41 years, attended the clinic after hitting roadblocks trying to stay protected against the virus.

"We tried to get the shots a week or so ago through our pharmacy but it was unavailable," David Shively said.

"We have gotten all the COVID-19 shots to this point and we want to continue to do so, so we can stay healthy," Carmen Shively added.

When the prescription drive became available, they decided to participate.

"This came up so we figured we will get the prescription and get the shot soon," Carmen Shively said.

Dr. Britni Hebert, founder of Doctors for Access, explained how new regulations may create barriers to healthcare access.

"So, for the first time in several years, you can't just walk into a pharmacy and get a COVID vaccine. You will be turned away if you do not have a prescription. That is a barrier to health care and preventative health for many of our at-risk and vulnerable neighbors in Lafayette," Hebert said.

Nearly 90% of people in the U.S. who received the COVID-19 shot in 2024 received it at a pharmacy, according to CDC data.

According to The Advocate, under the leadership of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Food and Drug Administration authorized updated COVID shots only for adults 65 and older and those with at least one health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe disease.

For the first time, healthy younger people will need a prescription to be vaccinated.

For the Shivelys, being vaccinated means living a healthier rest of their lives together.

"It's very easy, quick and simple. No lines, no problems, we are ready to go and we got our prescriptions," David Shively said.

Dr. Hebert said more clinics will be hosted in the future. Click here to find out more information regarding Doctors For Access.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

