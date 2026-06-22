Lafayette City Marshal's Office to Host Sixth Annual Backpack Giveaway Aug. 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — More than 800 students in Lafayette Parish will receive backpacks and school supplies during the Lafayette City Marshal's Office's sixth annual Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The event, hosted by City Marshal Reggie Thomas and the Lafayette City Marshal's Office, will begin at 8 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church, located at 409 Patterson St.

Organizers will distribute more than 800 clear and mesh backpacks filled with school supplies to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

6th annual Lafayette City Marshal backpack giveaway coming soon

Thomas said the annual event reflects the marshal's office's ongoing commitment to supporting local families and helping students succeed in the classroom.

The backpack giveaway has become a community tradition, serving hundreds of students each year and providing resources to families ahead of the start of school.

Students must be present in the vehicle to receive a backpack, Thomas said.

The event is open to students throughout Lafayette Parish and will continue while supplies last. If you'd like to be a sponsor of the event, you can contact the City Marshal's Office.