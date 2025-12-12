Lafayette City Marshal’s Office serves up meals and merry cheer for seniors

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office treated local seniors to hot jambalaya and holiday cheer on Friday morning during its fifth annual drive-thru meal event at the Martin Luther King Center.

Marshal Reggie Thomas and a team of deputies greeted each car, handing out between 700 and 1,000 meals to seniors as a gesture of gratitude and care.

“A lot of times during the holidays, I guess in my mind, we kind of forget our seniors and we have to celebrate them— not only during the holidays, but we want to celebrate them all the time,” Thomas said. “So what we do is we — when I say we, I'm talking about my deputies, myself — we go to each car, we talk to the seniors and we just let them know that they're special to us.”

Long lines of vehicles with occupants ready to receive their plates filled the center’s parking lot, but organizers said the gathering was about much more than a hot meal.

Marshal Thomas emphasized that the purpose of the annual event is to ensure Lafayette’s seniors feel seen and supported, especially during the holiday season.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

