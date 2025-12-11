Lafayette City Marshal to host “Jambalaya for Seniors” drive-thru lunch Friday

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is planning a “Jambalaya for Seniors” drive-thru lunch Friday, offering a free hot meal and a chance for older residents to connect with deputies ahead of the holidays.

The event is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Cora Street in Lafayette. Seniors can drive up, receive a plate of jambalaya and briefly visit with deputies helping to hand out the meals.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said the idea is to recognize our seniors and give them a chance to interact directly with his office.

“A lot of times we don’t celebrate our seniors enough, so this is a way to give them a good lunch, do a drive-through and just shake their hand,” Thomas said. “All of my deputies are excited because we get to talk to the community, talk to our seniors.”

The drive-thru lunch is free and open to all seniors in the Lafayette area.