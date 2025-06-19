Lafayette city leaders address flooding concerns after series of flash flood events

LAFAYETTE PARISH — City leaders on Tuesday addressed growing concerns about drainage and flooding following a series of flash flood events that overwhelmed Lafayette neighborhoods and strained local infrastructure.

Officials say Lafayette experienced four flash floods between April and May, dumping more than 43 inches of rain on the city, according to the Department of Public Works.

“Calls to our office have been higher than normal with many concerns,” said City Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.

A presentation from Public Works Director Warren Abadie and Drainage Director Brian Smith revealed the city received more than 120 flooding-related calls in April and over 200 calls in May.

Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet assured residents that help is on the way, highlighting both ongoing and future infrastructure projects, including the Vermilion River drainage initiative. Her office says $50 million in funding has been set aside for the project, with support from Congressman Clay Higgins.

Rachel Godeaux, chief of staff for Lafayette Consolidated Government, provided an update on the project, which is being led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’re still probably a year away, is what I’m being told,” Godeaux said, noting that Higgins’ office is working closely with the Corps to expedite the process.

Public Works officials also confirmed that at least six major drainage projects—worth more than $80 million—are currently under construction across Lafayette Parish. Additional projects are in development as officials work toward long-term solutions.

