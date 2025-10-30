Lafayette businessman hopes to help his community after Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette businessman with ties to Jamaica says Hurricane Melissa’s damage is devastating, but he’s determined to help his community recover.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on Tuesday as a Category five storm, with winds of 185 miles per hour—the strongest hurricane in recorded history to make landfall on the island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

KATC spoke with Bobby Marshall, owner of Di Jerk Stop and a native of Jamaica. Most of his family, including his mother, aunts and other relatives, still live there.

“Oh, definitely,” Marshall said when asked if he was worried about his family. “I was calling my dad all day yesterday and couldn’t hear from him. This morning, I got a call from him that he was okay.”

About 77 percent of the island lost power, according to Scripps News. Despite limited communication after the storm, Marshall has received updates from his community.

“A lot of our neighbors have lost their houses, and I know a lot of crops have been lost,” he said.

As Jamaicans begin to recover, one organization is already mobilizing relief efforts.

Robert Gaudet, president and founder of Ground Force Humanitarian Aid, said his organization is coordinating a large-scale response.

“Our organization is working with 12 other partner disaster relief nonprofits to go to Jamaica as a group and work together,” Gaudet.

Gaudet added that his team plans to stay for at least two weeks and longer if necessary.

“We come in and provide showers, food, security, fuel and all the essentials needed to keep operations running,” Gaudet said. “Other teams will base their operations out of our safe camp and then go into the community to help.”

KATC asked Gaudet what the best way is for neighbors to help out.

“By donating,” Gaudet said. “Don’t send clothes or supplies. Send money to your favorite nonprofit that is going and helping. That’s the best thing you can do.”

A shipping container packed with supplies and equipment will soon make the journey to Jamaica to support the volunteers bringing relief to those affected.

Despite the destruction, Marshall said he is confident his homeland will recover. He is also donating a portion of his food truck sales to support relief efforts.

“Everybody loves Jamaica, the culture and the people there,” he said. “They’re loving and friendly. We’ll come back stronger with the help of everyone.”

