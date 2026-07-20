Lafayette Brick Convention inspires Opelousas native to launch local LEGO club in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — The Lafayette Brick Convention wrapped up its two-day run Sunday at Blackham Coliseum, drawing more than 3,500 visitors for a weekend of LEGO displays, competitions and hands-on activities for builders of all ages.

Among the attendees was Opelousas native David Gautreaux, who hopes the convention is just the beginning of more LEGO fun in Acadiana.

Gautreaux said he plans to start a local LEGO club after moving back to the area, creating a place where children, families and hobbyists can build together year-round.

The idea is rooted in a passion that has grown over decades — and in a promise to honor the memory of his late wife, Cindy.

"My collection just kept growing," Gautreaux said. "One tote became two totes, two totes became three totes, and then it got to a point where I had to do something with all this LEGO."

A former Boy Scout scoutmaster, Gautreaux said LEGO building became more than a hobby. It also served as a way to keep Scouts engaged during meetings.

"To help with the behavior of the boys, because as long as they were building LEGO, they weren't misbehaving," he said.

Gautreaux met Cindy through Scouting while organizing events for the local district.

"We met in Scouting," he said. "Every time I'd put on an event, Cindy would volunteer to be my administrative assistant."

The couple was married for eight years before Cindy died of ovarian cancer in 2022.

Today, Gautreaux says building with LEGO bricks helps him remember her.

"She passed away four years ago, and still to this day, there are things that remind me of her, so I automatically go build something," he said.

As he prepares to return to Acadiana, Gautreaux hopes to find a meeting space and build a welcoming community for local LEGO enthusiasts.

"In the next couple of months, I'm going to try to find a venue that will allow us to have meetings," he said. "We're going to create a club where everybody local can join, have fun with LEGO and start doing their own things like we do back in Texas."

The Lafayette Brick Convention featured intricate custom creations, vendor booths, rare sets, individual pieces and interactive activities designed for builders of all experience levels.

Organizers said the event welcomed more than 3,500 visitors over the two-day convention, giving LEGO fans an opportunity to connect, share ideas and celebrate their creativity.