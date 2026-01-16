Lafayette begins Phase Two of downtown sidewalk improvement project

LAFAYETTE, La. — Several key intersections across downtown Lafayette are undergoing upgrades aimed at improving pedestrian accessibility, safety and overall walkability, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The work is part of Phase Two of a sidewalk improvement plan that will rebuild sidewalks at six intersections in the heart of the city. In addition to sidewalk reconstruction, the project includes drainage improvements designed to address long-standing infrastructure issues in the area.

Ethan Broussard, who frequents downtown Lafayette for work, said the changes are already noticeable.

“I see that they’re doing some work to them. I mean, it looks great,” Broussard said.

Broussard, a real estate agent, said downtown accessibility is especially important given how often residents and visitors travel through the area.

“I sell real estate, so we are in downtown all the time,” he said.

Broussard tells KATC that many of the sidewalks in downtown Lafayette were built decades ago and were not designed to accommodate modern pedestrian needs.

“Lafayette’s really old,” Broussard said. “A lot of these downtown areas are so old that when they originally built the sidewalks, they weren’t made for today’s people.”

The project carries an estimated cost of $900,000. While Broussard said construction can sometimes be inconvenient, he understands the scope of the work.

“I understand Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said. “When you get road closures or sidewalks that are busted up and you can’t walk on them, I would like to see them do it a little bit faster, but I think people understand why it takes a little longer than some easier projects.”

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials say the downtown sidewalk and drainage improvements are expected to be completed by spring 2026.

